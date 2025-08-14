Uzbek envoy hails Pakistan’s spirit, extends heartfelt Independence Day greetings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev, has extended warm greetings to the Pakistani nation on the occasion of the country’s 78th Independence Day, describing August 14 as “a day of pride and happiness” rooted in dreams, sacrifices, and unwavering belief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev, has extended warm greetings to the Pakistani nation on the occasion of the country’s 78th Independence Day, describing August 14 as “a day of pride and happiness” rooted in dreams, sacrifices, and unwavering belief.

He, in a congratulatory video message, said he was speaking not only as Uzbekistan’s envoy but also as “a friend and brother,” noting that the spirit of independence he sees in Pakistan mirrors that of his own country’s history.

“From the snow-capped mountains of the Northern Areas to the waves of Arabian Sea, Pakistan is blessed with abundant natural resources,” he remarked, adding that ties between the two countries go beyond diplomacy to encompass “a relationship of hearts,” further strengthened through trade, culture, education, and transport cooperation.

On this occasion, the envoy prayed for Pakistan’s strength, unity, and a bright future. “May the Pakistani flag always fly high, its people remain prosperous, and every home be filled with peace, love, and hope,” he maintained.