Open Menu

Uzbek Envoy Hails Pakistan’s Spirit, Extends Heartfelt Independence Day Greetings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 14, 2025 | 12:56 AM

Uzbek envoy hails Pakistan’s spirit, extends heartfelt Independence Day greetings

Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev, has extended warm greetings to the Pakistani nation on the occasion of the country’s 78th Independence Day, describing August 14 as “a day of pride and happiness” rooted in dreams, sacrifices, and unwavering belief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev, has extended warm greetings to the Pakistani nation on the occasion of the country’s 78th Independence Day, describing August 14 as “a day of pride and happiness” rooted in dreams, sacrifices, and unwavering belief.

He, in a congratulatory video message, said he was speaking not only as Uzbekistan’s envoy but also as “a friend and brother,” noting that the spirit of independence he sees in Pakistan mirrors that of his own country’s history.

“From the snow-capped mountains of the Northern Areas to the waves of Arabian Sea, Pakistan is blessed with abundant natural resources,” he remarked, adding that ties between the two countries go beyond diplomacy to encompass “a relationship of hearts,” further strengthened through trade, culture, education, and transport cooperation.

On this occasion, the envoy prayed for Pakistan’s strength, unity, and a bright future. “May the Pakistani flag always fly high, its people remain prosperous, and every home be filled with peace, love, and hope,” he maintained.

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..

13 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of ..

UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance

26 minutes ago
 UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious aff ..

UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs

26 minutes ago
 Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues ..

Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25

26 minutes ago
 Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit ..

Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million

26 minutes ago
 Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC perfo ..

Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..

26 minutes ago
Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainab ..

Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..

27 minutes ago
 Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Uni ..

Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Unity, and Wellness

2 hours ago
 UAE Rescue Team, Albanian officials coordinate to ..

UAE Rescue Team, Albanian officials coordinate to strengthen joint efforts

2 hours ago
 UAE, Philippines strengthen bilateral trade, inves ..

UAE, Philippines strengthen bilateral trade, investment ties

3 hours ago
 ECC approves key economic measures including indus ..

ECC approves key economic measures including industrial estate

1 minute ago
 Scattered showers, humid weather forecast for Laho ..

Scattered showers, humid weather forecast for Lahore

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan