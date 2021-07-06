Uzbek envoy, KP governor for mutual cooperation in trade

NATHIAGALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :Uzbek Ambassador to Pakistan Oybek Arif Usmanov Wednesday called Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman at Governor House Nathiagali.

They discussed the matters of mutual interests during the meeting, said a news release.

Shah Farman underlined the need of mutual cooperation in trade between the two countries besides discussing new developments in the regional politics.

He apprised the ambassador regarding the new investment initiatives of the present government.

He said due to improved law and order situation, Pakistan was on the road to economic stability.

The Uzbek envoy also stressed the need of strengthening bilateral ties and communication links for enhancing investment in various sectors.