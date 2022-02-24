UrduPoint.com

Uzbek Envoy Meets COAS, Lauds Pakistan's Role In Regional Stability

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2022 | 02:47 PM

Uzbek envoy meets COAS, lauds Pakistan's role in regional stability

Ambassador of Uzbekistan Aybek Arif Usmanov Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ and appreciated Pakistan's role in regional stability

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Ambassador of Uzbekistan Aybek Arif Usmanov Thursday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at GHQ and appreciated Pakistan's role in regional stability.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation and bilateral cooperation between the two countries were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said Pakistan valued its relations with Uzbekistan particularly defence cooperation.

They reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region.

The visiting dignitary pledged to keep working for better relations between two brotherly countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa Uzbekistan Media

Recent Stories

Denmark Closes Embassy in Kiev Over Insecurity - F ..

Denmark Closes Embassy in Kiev Over Insecurity - Foreign Ministry

7 minutes ago
 France Bars Flights Over Ukraine, Partly in Zone o ..

France Bars Flights Over Ukraine, Partly in Zone of Control of Rostov, Moscow - ..

7 minutes ago
 Ukrainian Military Giving Up Positions, Weapons En ..

Ukrainian Military Giving Up Positions, Weapons En Masse - Russian Defense Minis ..

16 minutes ago
 US mobile market drives growth at Deutsche Telekom ..

US mobile market drives growth at Deutsche Telekom

16 minutes ago
 Nord Stream 2 May Be Launched Uncertified, Possibl ..

Nord Stream 2 May Be Launched Uncertified, Possible Fine Up to $1.3Mln - Reports

16 minutes ago
 Australian state bans offshore mining, exploration ..

Australian state bans offshore mining, exploration

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>