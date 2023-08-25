Uzbek envoy vows to strengthen bilateral trade relations with Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Ambassador of Uzbekistan Aybek Arif Usmanov has vowed that he will make all-out efforts for increasing bilateral trade between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

Both Pakistan and Uzbekistan had been enjoying a cordial relationship for years and "now it is the need of the hour to further cement our economic relationship across diversified fields," he said while talking to the media at a dinner on Thursday night hosted by Pakistan Engineering Council Chairman Engineer Najeeb Haroon and senior journalist Zahid Karani to mark Pakistan's 76th Independence Day celebrations.

The Uzbek envoy said,"I am currently in Karachi to meet Pakistani business community, traders, investors for some fruitful discussions on businesses expansion.

" He would also meet Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and other government officials, he added.

Engr Najeeb Haroon warmly welcomed the guests. Speaking on the occasion, he said Pakistan had massive potential and talent that could aid a lot in its economic development as the investors were keen to expand their business operations globally with a positive hindsight.

"Collaborative efforts and optimism are much needed to yield long-lasting productive results," he stressed.

The dinner was also attended by Chinese Consul General in Karachi Yang Yundong, Consul General of Thailand Narut Soontarodom, Turkish Consul General Cemal Sangu, Consul General of Oman Engr Sami Abdullah Al Khanjari and diplomats from other countries, besides businessmen and industrialists.