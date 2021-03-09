UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbek FM Due In Islamabad Today

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:10 PM

Uzbek FM due in Islamabad today

ISLAMABAD, Mar 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov will arrive here on Tuesday on a two-day official visit to Pakistan, the Foreign Office said.

According to FO statement, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will hold consultations with Foreign Minister Kamilov, covering an entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchanging views on regional and international issues.

"Consistent with the leadership's vision, Pakistan's focus will be on building an enhanced economic partnership centered on peace, development and connectivity," the statement added.

Relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan are based on common faith, shared history and cultural affinities. These linkages provide a strong foundation for increased bilateral cooperation in myriad fields.

Both countries have been closely collaborating at regional and international fora, especially at United Nations, Organization of Islamic Cooperation , Economic Cooperation Organization and Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

The two countries are also closely cooperating to enhance regional connectivity, especially by early construction of Trans-Afghan Railway Project between Pakistan, Afghanistan and Uzbekistan.

Earlier, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Razzak Dawood visited Tashkent from February 1- 3, 2021. During the visit, a road map on construction of Trans-Afghan Railway Project was signed by the three countries.

"The visit of Foreign Minister Kamilov will add to the momentum created by the recent high-level bilateral interactions and provide an opportunity to further strengthen and deepen the existing bilateral cooperation in all areas of common interest," the FO said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Prime Minister Foreign Office United Nations Visit Road Tashkent Uzbekistan February Shanghai Cooperation Organization Commerce All From

Recent Stories

Suhail Al Mazrouei lays foundation stone of &#039; ..

1 minute ago

Igniting #SHEPOWER in a fast-growing tech space

5 minutes ago

Nepra increases Rs 0.89 per Unit in electricity ra ..

11 minutes ago

ICIMOD organizes International Women’s Day

13 minutes ago

United States and Pakistan Digitize Energy Sector

45 minutes ago

FNC Speaker receives ambassadors of friendly count ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.