Uzbek FM Due In Islamabad Wednesday For Two-day Official Visit

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Uzbek FM due in Islamabad Wednesday for two-day official visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov is scheduled to arrive here on Wednesday for a two-day official visit from May 8-9.

During the visit, Foreign Minister Saidov will call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and hold in-depth talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on a wide range of bilateral issues of mutual interest, with special focus on trade and connectivity, according to a Foreign Office press release.

The visit of the Uzbek foreign minister is expected to provide fresh impetus to the friendly relations between the two countries.

