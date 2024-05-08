Uzbek Foreign Minister In Islamabad For Two-day Official Visit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2024 | 08:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Foreign Minister of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov arrived here on Wednesday for a two-day official visit.
On his arrival, the Uzbek foreign minister was accorded a warm welcome.
He was received by Director General (Central Asia & ECO) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aizaz Khan.
During the visit, Foreign Minister Saidov will call on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and hold in-depth talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on a wide range of bilateral issues of mutual interest, with special focus on trade and connectivity, according to a Foreign Office.
