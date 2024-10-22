Uzbek language, historical source of bilateral cultural, trade connection with Pakistan: Ambassador Alisher

Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev on Tuesday said that the national language of Uzbekistan is a historical source of bilateral cultural and trade relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, which is still established in modern times

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev on Tuesday said that the national language of Uzbekistan is a historical source of bilateral cultural and trade relations between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, which is still established in modern times.

The Uzbek language continues to thrive, and even abroad, including here in Pakistan, favorable conditions are being created for learning it.

There are more than 4,000 similar words in Uzbek and urdu languages, which foster understanding between our brotherly peoples, the Ambassador said.

Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev said this while addressing the ceremony of the national language day of Uzbekistan in Embassy of Uzbekistan in Islamabad.

Intellectuals, diplomats, poets, journalists and people from different walks of life participated in this prestigious event.

The Dictionaries are being published and various modern IT programs are being developed.

Uzbek Ambassador said the 35 years ago on October 21, 1989, the Law of the Republic of Uzbekistan on the State Language was adopted, granting the Uzbek Language official status.

This event holds great significance for our culture and identity, as language is an inseparable part of our national spirit, traditions and self-awareness, he said.

He said the Uzbek language has always been more than just a means of communication.

The Ambassador said the Uzbek Language Learning Center was established in 2005 at the National University of Modern Languages.

Today, Ms. Saniya Iskanova, a representative of this Center joined to us and we extend our special gratitude to her for teaching the Uzbek language to our Pakistani friends.

We are delighted to welcome all of you to our Embassy, Uzbek Ambassador said.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude for your participation in this event celebrating the 35th anniversary of Uzbek language was granted the status of the State Language and the 630th anniversary of the birth of the Great Statesman and Scholar – Mirzo Ulughbek.”

Meanwhile addressing the gathering , he said that as a result of strengthening the bonds of friendship between our nations, with roots that go back thousands of years, our languages have also enriched each other.

He said that a testament to this is the Uzbek-Urdu dictionary of Mushtarak Words, compiled by the Uzbek scholar Ansoriddin Ibrohim and it is a living heritage of our ancestors, reflecting deep wisdom, history as well as customs.

Through language, values are passed down that connect generations and strengthen our society, he said.

The Ambassador said that for centuries, the Uzbek language has served as a cultural bridge, uniting various ethnic groups and peoples who have lived on this land and it has fostered the development of literature, art and science, making our contributions to global culture invaluable.

The Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan places special emphasis on strengthening and promoting the Uzbek language, both domestically and internationally, he said.

He said that numerous initiatives have been implemented to develop education in the Uzbek language, support young writers and create opportunities for preserving linguistic heritage.

The law adopted 35 years ago which laid the foundation for the status of the Uzbek language, and much has been done since then to popularize it.

“I am confident that in the future, we will continue to work on ensuring that the Uzbek language continues to grow and flourish as a cornerstone of our culture and identity. For in this, we find not only our past, but also the future of our people.”

Meanwhile talking on the on the literary profound work of Uzbek Schalor and thinker Mirzo Ulughbek, he said that Mirzo was a great Uzbek scholar, thinker and statesman whose name is forever inscribed in the history of world civilization and science.

Mirzo Ulughbek, scientific legacy and role in the history and spiritual life of the Uzbek People is significant.

He was not only a great ruler of the Timurid Dynasty but also an outstanding scholar whose achievements had a profound impact on the development of astronomy, mathematics as well as education.

The Ambassador said that his greatest achievement was the establishment in the early 15th century of one of the most famous observatories in the world – the Samarkand Observatory ,became a center of scientific research, where Mirzo Ulughbek and his research-students made groundbreaking discoveries.

Mirzo Ulughbek showed that science knows no boundaries, and his works inspired subsequent generations of astronomers, however, his contributions were not limited to science, he said.

Mirzo Ulughbek was a true educator who understood the importance of knowledge for society and in his famous madrasa in Samarkand, he gathered the best scholars of the time, fostering the development of science, education, and culture in the region. Under his guidance, Samarkand became one of the largest intellectual centers of the world, he said.

His discoveries, made more than five centuries ago, remain relevant today, highlighting the genius of this great man.

“We are proud that Mirzo Ulughbek is an integral part of our historical and cultural heritage, and his scientific achievements continue to inspire scholars worldwide today, including renowned Pakistani astronomers like Muhammad Shahid Qureshi, Maulana Muhammad Musa Bazi Rouhani, Sami Khan Solanki, and others.