Uzbek NSA Lauds Pakistan' Efforts For Regional Peace, Stability: ISPR

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 38 seconds ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 12:20 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Secretary of the Security Council / NSA of the Republic of Uzbekistan Lieutenant General Viktor Mahmudov Wednesday visited Torkham Border and Pakistan Military academy Kakul and appreciated Pakistan' efforts for peace and stability in the region, measures to counter terrorism and socio economic uplift of Tribal Districts.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Dr Moeed Yusuf, and Advisor to PM on commerce and investment Abdul Razak Dawood accompanied the visiting dignitary, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The delegation was briefed on Pak-Afghan Border management mechanism including fencing and establishment of Border Terminals to check illegal movement on both sides of the border.

Later the delegation visited Pakistan Military Academy (PMA) Kakul where they were briefed on training regime of PMA including visit to various training and sports facilities at PMA.

The visiting dignitary appreciated the high training standards of PMA for grooming future military leadership and providing excellent training atmosphere to international cadets .

The Uzbek Secretary of the Security Council expressed keen interest in bilateral military cooperation particularly in training domain .

