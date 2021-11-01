UrduPoint.com

Uzbek NSA Lt Gen Makhmudov Arrives On Three-day Visit To Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Mon 01st November 2021 | 06:46 PM

Uzbek NSA Lt Gen Makhmudov arrives on three-day visit to Pakistan

On the invitation of National Security Adviser (NSA), Dr Moeed W. Yusuf, Secretary of the Security Council of the Republic of Uzbekistan Lieutenant General Victor Makhmudov, leading a five-member delegation on Monday arrived in the Islamabad on a three-day visit to Pakistan

During the visit, the NSAs of both the countries would sign an important protocol on Joint Security Commission between Pakistan and Uzbekistan and hold the inaugural session of the Joint Security Commission formed under the protocol, said a National Security Division media release.

Lieutenant General Makhmudov would also call on the Prime Minister and the Chief of Army Staff, it said.

The Uzbek delegation would also visit Torkham border where they would be briefed by the relevant authorities.

It added that a ceremony of receiving cargo trucks from Uzbekistan through Afghanistan as part of the Pakistan-Uzbekistan connectivity initiative by the visiting delegation was also being envisaged during the visit.

Earlier, Lieutenant General Makhmudov was received by NSA Dr Moeed Yusuf and senior officials of the National Security Division at the Islamabad International Airport.

