Uzbek parliamentary delegation visits Lahore Fort

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) A parliamentary delegation from Uzbekistan, led by Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis Nuriddin Ismoilov, visited the historic Lahore Fort, here on Wednesday.

The delegates were received by Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora and briefed the delegation on the cultural and historical significance of the Lahore Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage site, highlighting its Mughal-era architecture, artistic heritage, and role as a symbol of South Asia’s rich civilizational diversity.

On the occasion, Ramesh Singh Arora underlined the Punjab government’s initiatives to promote religious tourism and preserve cultural heritage. He noted that Pakistan is home to important Islamic, Sikh, Buddhist, and Hindu sites, attracting global visitors for both history and spirituality. He emphasized that cultural and religious tourism enhances people-to-people connectivity, fosters mutual understanding, and strengthens regional peace and cooperation.

The minister expressed hope that the Uzbek delegation’s visit would pave the way for deeper cultural collaboration between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, alongside cooperation in disaster management, trade, and education.

The Uzbek delegation expressed appreciation for the hospitality extended by the Government of Punjab and lauded the grandeur of Lahore Fort and Pakistan’s efforts to safeguard its monuments.

They thanked Minister Ramesh Singh Arora for the detailed briefing and reiterated Uzbekistan’s commitment to expand bilateral cooperation in heritage preservation and cross-border religious tourism, acknowledging the shared cultural and historical roots between Central Asia and South Asia.