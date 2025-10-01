Open Menu

Uzbek Parliamentary Delegation Visits Lahore Fort

Faizan Hashmi Published October 01, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Uzbek parliamentary delegation visits Lahore Fort

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) A parliamentary delegation from Uzbekistan, led by Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of the Oliy Majlis Nuriddin Ismoilov, visited the historic Lahore Fort, here on Wednesday.

The delegates were received by Punjab Minister for Minorities Affairs Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora and briefed the delegation on the cultural and historical significance of the Lahore Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage site, highlighting its Mughal-era architecture, artistic heritage, and role as a symbol of South Asia’s rich civilizational diversity.

On the occasion, Ramesh Singh Arora underlined the Punjab government’s initiatives to promote religious tourism and preserve cultural heritage. He noted that Pakistan is home to important Islamic, Sikh, Buddhist, and Hindu sites, attracting global visitors for both history and spirituality. He emphasized that cultural and religious tourism enhances people-to-people connectivity, fosters mutual understanding, and strengthens regional peace and cooperation.

The minister expressed hope that the Uzbek delegation’s visit would pave the way for deeper cultural collaboration between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, alongside cooperation in disaster management, trade, and education.

The Uzbek delegation expressed appreciation for the hospitality extended by the Government of Punjab and lauded the grandeur of Lahore Fort and Pakistan’s efforts to safeguard its monuments.

They thanked Minister Ramesh Singh Arora for the detailed briefing and reiterated Uzbekistan’s commitment to expand bilateral cooperation in heritage preservation and cross-border religious tourism, acknowledging the shared cultural and historical roots between Central Asia and South Asia.

Recent Stories

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

25 minutes ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

26 minutes ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

31 minutes ago
 How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

How LONGi is Transforming Agriculture in Pakistan

37 minutes ago
 MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance ..

MoHAP, WHO organise training programme to enhance elderly care capacities

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protectio ..

Abu Dhabi Customs, US Customs and Border Protection explore enhanced cooperation

1 hour ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 202 ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates 'Al Ain Masters 2025' badminton championship

1 hour ago
 TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Batte ..

TECNO Spark 40C Launched in Pakistan – Big Battery, Stylish Design, and Everyd ..

2 hours ago
 Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends facult ..

Boosting teaching and research: UHS extends faculty councils to clinical discipl ..

2 hours ago
 PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Colle ..

PCB Chairman Naqvi invites Indian Captain to Collect Asia Cup 2025 trophy

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuval ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Tuvalu on Independence Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan