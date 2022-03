ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi on Friday warmly received his counterpart from Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

The President of Uzbekistan is on a two-day state visit to Pakistan.

President Dr Arif Alvi will hold a meeting with the dignitary, which will be followed by luncheon in his honour.