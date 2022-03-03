UrduPoint.com

Uzbek President Arrives In Islamabad Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 03, 2022 | 11:28 AM

Uzbek president arrives in Islamabad today

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, comprising the Foreign Minister, members of the Cabinet, senior government officials, businessmen and media persons.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 3rd, 2022) President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in Islamabad today (Thursday) on a two-day state visit to Pakistan, on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, comprising the Foreign Minister, members of the Cabinet, senior government officials, businessmen and media persons.

During the visit, the two sides will review the entire gamut of bilateral relations including cooperation in political, trade and economic, connectivity, education, culture, security and defence domains.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Prime Minister Education Visit Uzbekistan Media Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Covid-19 claims 19 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 19 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

9 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 March 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 3rd March 2022

2 hours ago
 Governor Punjab meets Archbishop of Canterbury

Governor Punjab meets Archbishop of Canterbury

13 hours ago
 Four dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

Four dacoits arrested, weapons recovered

14 hours ago
 Punjab govt to devise strategy to control genetic ..

Punjab govt to devise strategy to control genetic disorders: Dr Yasmin

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>