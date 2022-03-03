Uzbek president in Islamabad to meet leadership; discuss projects

ISLAMABAD, Mar 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan arrived here Thursday on two-day state visit wherein he would meet the country's leadership and discuss the bilateral ties as well as connectivity projects.

The Uzbek president was received by Prime Minister Imran Khan as he alighted from his special aircraft the Nur Khan Airbase.

The prime minister, accompanied by Federal Minister Senator Shibli Faraz, warmly welcomed the Uzbek president who is here on his first visit after assuming the office in 2016.

Clad in cultural dresses, two kids presented bouquet to the guest as the cannons boomed in the backdrop to herald the arrival of the guest.

Accompanied by a high level delegation including the cabinet members and businessmen, Shavkat Mirziyoyev is visiting Pakistan from March 3-4 at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The smartly turned out static guards saluted the visiting dignitary as the national flags of Pakistan and Uzbekistan were lined up at the airbase as well as the route of his motorcade.