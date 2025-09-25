Uzbek President meets compatriots and fellows of “El Yurt Umidi” foundation in US

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev concluded his working visit to the United States by meeting with members of the Uzbek diaspora residing and working in the US, as well as with "El-Yurt Umidi" Foundation fellows studying at top American universities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev concluded his working visit to the United States by meeting with members of the Uzbek diaspora residing and working in the US, as well as with "El-Yurt Umidi" Foundation fellows studying at top American universities.

During the conversation, issues related to the implementation of reforms in the New Uzbekistan were discussed, particularly the contribution of compatriots and diaspora organizations to their active promotion, said a release issued by Embassy of Uzbekistan in Islamabad here on Thursday.

At the meeting, the “International business marathon of compatriots” was also launched, aimed at creating a dialogue platform to develop business contacts among youth with the support and consultations of successful entrepreneurs from among the compatriots.

The participants shared their proposals on expanding and strengthening trade, economic, investment, scientific and educational ties between Uzbekistan and the United States, implementing advanced American technologies in key sectors of the national economy, promoting innovations in medicine, transport and logistics, as well as developing marketplaces in Uzbekistan.

Expressing his gratitude to compatriots for their contribution to the Homeland’s development, the Head of our state emphasized that all the proposals and initiatives voiced during the meeting would be thoroughly reviewed by relevant ministries and agencies, and the most promising ones will be implemented in practice.

President of Uzbekistan paid special attention to the “El-Yurt Umidi” scholarship holders, whose number in the U.S. now exceeds 500.

He stressed that supporting talented youth and creating opportunities to apply their knowledge and experience in the country are among the key priorities of national policy.

President Mirziyoyev wished the students success in their studies and future professional endeavors, noting that the state is always open to youth initiatives and ready to provide them all the necessary support.

In turn, the participants expressed their gratitude to the leader of Uzbekistan for his attention to the diaspora and the younger generation, the conditions and opportunities created to unlock the potential of young people, as well as reaffirmed their readiness in making a contribution to the prosperity of our Homeland.