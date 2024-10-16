Uzbek Prime Minister Arrives In Pakistan To Attend 23rd SCO Summit
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 16, 2024 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Uzbekistan, Prime Minister, Abdulla Aripov arrived here on Wednesday to attend the twenty-third meeting of the Council of Heads of Government (CHG) of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).
Federal Minister for Energy, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari warmly received the distinguished guest at Nur Khan Airbase.
Children dressed in traditional attire presented bouquets of flowers to the foreign dignitaries.
A red carpet was rolled out to welcome the guests, underscoring the importance of the event and the cordial relations between the two nations.
The two-day meeting of SCO CHG, the second highest forum within the SCO, will be chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the current chair of the Council.
Pakistan had assumed the rotating chair of the SCO CHG for 2023-24 at the previous meeting held in Bishkek on October 26, 2023 where the country was represented by then interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani.
