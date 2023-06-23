Uzbek Senate Approves Military Cooperation Agreement With Pakistan

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2023) The upper house of the Uzbek parliament Friday approved the ratification of an agreement with Pakistan on military-technical cooperation to boost defense capabilities and regional security.

"The senators approved the law 'On the ratification of the agreement between the Uzbek government and the Pakistani government on cooperation in the military-technical sector,'" the statement read.

The bill is now awaiting the signature of Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to become law.

"The adoption of the agreement will provide a new impetus to the development of bilateral relations and further strengthen the strategic partnership between the states," the upper house said.

The military-technical cooperation between Uzbekistan and Pakistan is also expected to reinforce regional security, it added.

The agreement was signed in Islamabad on March 3, 2022, during Mirziyoyev's visit to Pakistan.