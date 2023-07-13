Uzbek Trade counselor visits MCCI, discusses promotion of mutual trade

Uzbekistan's Economic and Trade Counselor to Pakistan, Bakhrom Yusupov, paid visit to Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and discussed the promotion of mutual trade with MCCI President Mian Rashid Iqbal

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Uzbekistan's Economic and Trade Counselor to Pakistan, Bakhrom Yusupov, paid visit to Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) and discussed the promotion of mutual trade with MCCI President Mian Rashid Iqbal.

On this occasion, Senior Vice President Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh, Vice President Sheikh Muhammad Asim Saeed, Cotton Commissioner Dr Zahid Mahmood, Syed Saqib Ali, Sheikh Faisal Saeed and others were present.

Trade Counselor of Uzbekistan said that there were lots of opportunities in promotion of trade between two countries in various sectors. Political stability and law and order situation in Uzbekistan was better which is suitable and conducive for business activities.

He said that the Pakistani companies and traders could make investments in sulphur, coal and LNG from Uzbekistan which would be helpful in Pakistan's energy problems. The best cotton was being produced in Uzbekistan, he added.

MCCI President Mian Mian Rashid Iqbal said that the South Punjab region was agriculturally fertile. Here are opportunities of investment in cotton, mango, snack food, and agricultural fertilizer. However, assistance could be taken from Uzbekistan in view of the energy problems.

He emphasized the importance of effective banking channels for the promotion of trade between Pakistan and Uzbekistan and termed that Pakistan and Uzbekistan should improve the mutual banking channel.

Sheikh Muhammad Asim Saeed talked about cotton and emphasized on joint ventures in technology of value-added agricultural products. During the conversation with Cotton Commissioner Dr. Zahid Mehmood, MCCI delegation agreed to visit Pakistan Cotton Research Institute.

On this occasion, the Economic counselor and MCCI President exchanged commemorative shields while the Cotton Commissioner Dr. Zahid Mahmood was also presented with the symbol of the House by Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh.