UrduPoint.com

Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan Railway Project Is Anchor For Regional Peace: Uzbek Envoy

Sumaira FH Published July 22, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan railway project is anchor for regional peace: Uzbek Envoy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2022 ) :Aybek Arif Usmanov, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan on Friday said that Uzbekistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan's trilateral railway project will soon be materialized, thus making regional re-connectivity possible.

Transit Trade Agreement (TTA) between Pakistan and Uzbekistan will allow the regional countries to expand their trade and transit horizons. Over the past 30 years, Pakistan and Uzbekistan have diversified relations and made a substantial contribution toward regional peace and stability.

Ambassador made these remarks during the roundtable on the 30 Years of Pakistan and Uzbekistan Diplomatic relations and chairmanship of Uzbekistan in SCO hosted by the Centre for Central Asia and Eurasian Studies-Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies in collaboration with Embassy of Uzbekistan to Pakistan and Riphah Institute of Public Policy, Riphah International University.

Both countries have developed stronger and deeper ties in trade and economics, health, security, agriculture, and information technology. The cooperation between the two countries is building further with each passing day. There are growing investments from each other's sides where people-to-people ties have been diversified.

There is ever deeper and close cooperation in political, economic, and security fields, he added.

Speaking from Tashkent, Kabuljon Sabirov, Director, SCO Centre for Public Diplomacy in Uzbekistan, highlighted how strong people-to-people ties are building between Pakistan and Uzbekistan, especially at the level of SCO. Dr. Amna Mehmood, Professor Department of politics and IR at International Islamic University, said that there is a need for Pakistan and Uzbekistan to work together to promote peace in Afghanistan.

Earlier, in her opening remarks, Farhat Asif, President, Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies, highlighted the significance of thirty years of Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations and about chairmanship of Uzbekistan in SCO where the country has made substantial contributions by hosting scores of events of diversified nature. Prof. Dr. Manzoor Hussain Soomro, President of ECO Science Foundation, highlighted the significant cooperation in science and technology and emphasized human development while discussing cooperation to cooperate for youth engagement effectively.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Technology Agriculture Tashkent Uzbekistan Shanghai Cooperation Organization International Islamic University Riphah International University From Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against P ..

Dollar reaches all time high of Rs228.50 against Pak rupee

24 minutes ago
 Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

Pakistan reports seven more deaths due to COVID-19

48 minutes ago
 Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-hu ..

Pakistani-American photographer shot dead by ex-husband in Chicago

57 minutes ago
 Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of ..

Punjab Assembly meets today to elect new leader of house

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 July 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd July 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.