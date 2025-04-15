Uzbekistan Airways to launch direct flights between Tashkent, Islamabad from May

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) The Uzbekistan Airways is going to launch direct flights between Tashkent and Islamabad starting May 24, 2025 in a significant step towards enhancing bilateral connectivity.

According to the Uzbek embassy on Tuesday, the new route is expected to bolster people-to-people exchanges, trade, and tourism between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

The initiative is the result of joint efforts by Uzbek embassy in Islamabad and Uzbekistan Airways JSC, in a bid to deepen cooperation and fostering stronger ties between the two countries.

In the initial phase, the airline will operate weekly flights every Saturday. Discussions are currently ongoing with Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority to finalize the necessary logistical and regulatory arrangements.

Subject to demand and operational considerations, the frequency of flights is expected to increase over time.

In addition to the Tashkent-Islamabad route, Uzbekistan Airways is actively exploring plans to introduce direct flights to Karachi, largest city and economic hub, in the near future.

The airline already operates bi-weekly flights between Tashkent and Lahore on Wednesdays and Fridays, providing vital air links between the two countries.

The expansion of Uzbekistan Airways’ flight network is anticipated to offer greater convenience for travelers, while simultaneously contributing to increased tourism and stronger economic and cultural exchanges between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.