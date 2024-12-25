(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2024) Uzbekistan Ambassador to Pakistan Alisher Tukhtayev, on Quaid-e-Azam Day, underscored Muhammad Ali Jinnah's enduring legacy which remains a source of inspiration for all.who strive for justice, unity and progress.

The ambassador of Uzbekistan to commemorated Quaid-e-Azam Day, marking the birth anniversary of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan.

In his message, he emphasized Jinnah's pivotal role in shaping an independent Pakistan, describing him as a symbol of determination and unity.

He called on people to draw inspiration from Jinnah's principles of justice, unity, and mutual respect, urging them to work collectively for national progress.

Reflecting on Pakistan-Uzbekistan relations, the ambassador noted the deep historical and cultural ties between the two countries.

He highlighted the ongoing efforts to strengthen cooperation and foster friendships. "Together, we aim to open new horizons for development and prosperity for our peoples," he stated.

He also reiterated the shared commitment of both nations to peace and regional progress. "Our collaboration serves as a model for mutual understanding and development in the region," he said.

Concluding his message, the ambassador extended his best wishes to the people of Pakistan, expressing hope for their continued prosperity and harmony. "May every day bring peace, joy, and a brighter future for Pakistan," he said.