Uzbekistan Corner At Lok Virsa Museum Attracts People

Muhammad Irfan Published March 10, 2022 | 01:33 PM

The newly renovated Uzbekistan corner at Lok Virsa Museum is attracting a large number of people with an aim to promote Uzbek traditional and cultural heritage

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :The newly renovated Uzbekistan corner at Lok Virsa Museum is attracting a large number of people with an aim to promote Uzbek traditional and cultural heritage.

Lok Virsa established the corner with support of the Embassy of Uzbekistan.

Talking to APP an official of Lok Virsa Inam Hussain said,"an embroidered panel and national dress of Uzbekistan called 'Suzanna' gifted by Embassy to Lok Virsa for displaying at the Uzbek cultural corner of the Museum".

He said Lok Virsa showcases the cultures of all Central Asian States including Uzbekistan and provides an illustration to the visitors about the cultural similarities that Pakistan shares with these countries.

He also said that poets, writers, thinkers of both countries would interact to learn from each others art, cultural heritage and art as all these played a key role to bring nations together.

A large number of people, from across the country and even from abroad, come to the centre to get a taste of the different cultures of Pakistan.

For this purpose, Lok Virsa organizes cultural exhibits and performances of artisans and craftmen from all corners of the country.

An annual fair, the Lok Mela, also organized which provides a glimpse to all the different cultures of the country.

