Uzbekistan delegation calls on Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Uzbekistan delegation headed by Deputy Chairman Uzbekistan Railways Akmal Kamalov on Wednesday called on Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi here at his office.

Federal Secretary Ministry of Maritime Affairs Maritime Rizwan Ahmed was also present, said a press release.

The delegation apprised the Minister about their visit to the ports in Karachi and Gwadar and both sides agreed on a joint working group for future coordination.