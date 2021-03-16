Uzbekistan delegation visits Karachi Port

Uzbekistan delegation visited the Karachi Port and witnessed container and cargo handling at Karachi Port Trust (KPT)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Uzbekistan delegation visited the Karachi Port and witnessed container and cargo handling at Karachi Port Trust (KPT).

The delegation was headed by Deputy Chairman of Uzbekistan Railways, Akmal Kamalov, said in a press release issued here on Tuesday.

During the visit, the delegation was briefed by Chairman KPT on port operations.

Ambassador of Uzbekistan Oybek Usmanov and Federal Secretary, Ministry of Maritime Affairs Rizwan Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

KPT assured the Uzbek side that they had sufficient capacity to handle Uzbek trade at Karachi Port.

The Head of delegation Deputy Chairman of Uzbekistan Railways Akmal Kamalov and Ambassador Oybek Usmani said that they were exploring the potential of KPT and in the near future, a significant volume of Uzbekistan cargo and containers would be availing KPT facilities.

An interaction with the maritime business partners was also held at Port Dignitary House.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Syed Ali Haider Zaidi assured the Uzbek delegation of an enabling environment to promote maritime development.

The Uzbekistan Ambassador informed the Federal Minister Syed Ali Haider Zaidi that they were fast tracking this project and Minister reciprocated that this maritime initiative would be fast tracked and facilitated.