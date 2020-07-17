Uzbekistan donates 25 metric tons PPEs, medicine to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2020 ) :Uzbekistan has donated 25 metric tons Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and medicines to Pakistan, said spokesman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

According to spokesman, Uzbek ambassador in Pakistan handed over the PPEs, included surgical masks, gloves, sanitisers, shoe covers, pyrometers, respirators and various medicines to NDMA representative.

The PPEs have been donated by President of Uzbekistan.