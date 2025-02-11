Open Menu

Uzbekistan Echoes Pakistan's Concerns Regarding Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2025 | 08:38 PM

Like Pakistan, Uzbekistan was also deeply concerned about instability in Afghanistan, said Ambassador Javlon Vakhabov during a discussion hosted by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) Like Pakistan, Uzbekistan was also deeply concerned about instability in Afghanistan, said Ambassador Javlon Vakhabov during a discussion hosted by the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS).

He noted that the recent increase in cross-border terrorism has negatively impacted both ongoing and proposed joint economic projects. Ambassador Vakhabov emphasized that Uzbekistan's primary agenda was economic viability and connectivity, making stability in Afghanistan crucial, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

He expressed Uzbekistan's desire to collaborate with the Pakistani government to create an enabling environment for enhanced connectivity and praised Pakistan's efforts to engage with Central Asian states for multi sectoral cooperation.

During the event, Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, President of the IRS, highlighted the pressing issues of regional instability and the Afghan Taliban's failure to uphold their commitments from the Doha agreement. He pointed out that the Afghan Taliban face challenges beyond instability, including their inability to establish an inclusive government, ensure girls' education, and prevent their territory from being used for terrorism.

Ambassador Saleem commended Uzbekistan for its proactive approach to fostering regional connectivity and expressed optimism for potential collaboration on various China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). He also suggested that establishing the Central Asia and Pakistan think tank forum at the IRS would promote meaningful discussions, particularly concerning Afghanistan.

Other participants included former Ambassador and Chief Research Fellow Mr Kadambay Sultanov and Lead Research Fellow Mr Alouddin Komilov.

The discussions focused on expanding the strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Pakistan through think tank collaboration, establishing an Expert Council on regional connectivity, and launching the Central Asia, Pakistan, and Azerbaijan (CAPA) center at the IRS. The event was well attended by diplomats, researchers, students and journalists.

