Uzbekistan Envoy For Increased Bilateral, Scholar To Scholar Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 06:00 PM

Uzbekistan envoy for increased bilateral, scholar to scholar cooperation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to Pakistan Aybek Arif Usmanov Monday called for increased academic bilateral cooperation and scholar to scholar cooperation between the two countries.

He was addressing during an interactive session on "Celebrating 580th Anniversary of Alisher Navai", jointly organized by Area Study Center (Russia, China and Central Asia), University of Peshawar and Center for Global and Strategic Studies (CGSS) here.

Aybek Arif Usmanov stated that February 9th was the birthday of Alisher Navoi, the glorious son of the Uzbek nation. He was the first outstanding poet who discovered the remarkable world of the Uzbek language and its richness.

He further stated that his creativity was famous throughout the world and his contributions in philosophy and literature were commendable.

He suggested increased academic bilateral cooperation and scholar to scholar cooperation and also emphasized on connectivity of Mazar-i-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway track and service.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Abid, Pro-Vice-Chancellor, University of Peshawar expressed his gratitude to Uzbek ambassador for gracing the interactive session and Embassy of Uzbekistan to Pakistan for establishing the Alisher Navai Center at the Area Study Center, University of Peshawar.

Moreover, he mentioned that this center would engage in enhancing the bilateral relations between Uzbekistan and Pakistan.

Khalid Taimur Akram, Executive Director, CGSS in his address stated that Pakistan and Uzbekistan governments were taking remarkable steps to enhance and strengthen regional connectivity.

He also highlighted that Uzbekistan was playing an important role in the Afghan peace process.

The interactive session was attended by 50 participants including faculty members of the University of Peshawar and students of International Relations and related fields as well.

