Uzbekistan-Pakistan cooperation: A flourishing strategic partnership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Uzbekistan and Pakistan have maintained robust diplomatic and economic relations, driven by shared interests and historical ties.

According to the Uzbek Embassy, Pakistan was among the first nations to recognize Uzbekistan’s independence on December 20, 1991, with formal diplomatic relations established on May 10, 1992. Since then, bilateral ties have flourished, leading to strategic agreements and collaborations across various sectors.

Uzbekistan and Pakistan have engaged in high-level interactions, fostering a deep strategic partnership. A landmark moment was the signing of the Joint Declaration on the Establishment of a Strategic Partnership during a high-level visit to Uzbekistan on July 15-16, 2021. This was followed by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev’s visit to Pakistan on March 3-4, 2022, which resulted in the signing of another Joint Declaration on Further Steps to Enhance the Strategic Partnership and multiple agreements covering trade, investment, and economic cooperation.

Multilateral cooperation has also been a key feature of Uzbek-Pakistani relations. Both nations collaborate effectively within organizations such as the United Nations (UN), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO). Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Uzbekistan in September 2022 for the SCO summit in Samarkand reinforced bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, and transport.

Despite global economic challenges, Uzbek-Pakistani trade has shown significant growth. In 2021, bilateral trade surged by 50%, and in 2024, it exceeded $400 million, moving closer to the goal of reaching $500 million in the short term and $1 billion in the long term. A major milestone in economic cooperation was the Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) signed during President Mirziyoyev’s visit to Pakistan in March 2022, aimed at reducing trade barriers.

Business engagement between the two countries has intensified, with approximately 130 joint ventures currently operating in Uzbekistan with Pakistani capital. Key Pakistani firms, including Novugen Pharma, UP-Match, Pak-Merit Bleaching, and Diamond Group, have invested in sectors like textiles, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and IT.

A series of business forums and exhibitions have further propelled economic relations: in June 2024, Uzbek-Pakistani Business Forum and “Made in Pakistan” exhibition in Tashkent resulted in trade and investment agreements worth $180 million; in November 2024, the 9th session of the Uzbekistan-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission in Tashkent facilitated B2B and G2B meetings; and in February 2025, the “Made in Uzbekistan” National Industrial Exhibition in Lahore drew over 80,000 visitors, leading to 181 contracts worth over $500 million.

Transport interconnectivity plays a crucial role in fostering trade and regional cooperation. Uzbekistan and Pakistan are working towards optimizing cargo flows, green corridors at border customs points, and digitalization of customs clearance processes to facilitate smoother trade operations.

Cultural and educational ties between Uzbekistan and Pakistan have historical roots dating back to the era of Zahir-ud-din Muhammad Babur. Initiatives such as the Babur Heritage Center at Punjab University and the Alisher Navoi Uzbek Language Center at the University of Peshawar are enhancing cultural exchange.

Tourism between the two nations is also growing, with Uzbekistan Tourist Information Center in Islamabad actively promoting Uzbekistan’s sacred sites and historical landmarks. Additionally, direct air connectivity has facilitated travel for cultural and religious tourism.

The strong foundation of Uzbek-Pakistani relations underscores their shared vision for regional security, economic growth, and mutual prosperity. The recent visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Uzbekistan is expected to further solidify political dialogue, enhance economic cooperation, and open new avenues for strategic partnerships in trade, energy, transport, and security.

With an unwavering commitment to long-term collaboration, Uzbekistan and Pakistan continue to strengthen their strategic partnership, contributing to regional stability and economic development.