Uzbekistan, Pakistan strengthen tourism ties for cultural & economic growth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2025) In a significant move to bolster bilateral relations and regional tourism, Pakistan and Uzbekistan took a major step forward by holding a high-level tourism engagement in Islamabad.

The event, held here yesterday, brought together senior tourism officials, diplomats, and industry stakeholders from both countries. The Uzbek delegation led by H.E. Mr. Umid Shadiev, Chairman of the Tourism Committee of Uzbekistan, accompanied by H.E. Mr. Alisher Tukhtaev, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan. The Pakistani side was represented by senior officials from the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) and leading representatives from the country’s tourism sector. In his welcome remarks, the Managing Director of PTDC emphasized the deep-rooted historical and cultural links shared by the two nations, highlighting their mutual heritage along the ancient Silk Road. > “Tourism is not just an exchange of money; it is an exchange of stories, experiences, and friendships,” he said. “By traveling to each other’s countries, we become ambassadors of goodwill and build a future of peace, collaboration, and prosperity.” The discussions focused on unlocking the vast tourism potential of both nations—from Uzbekistan’s historic cities of Samarkand, Bukhara, and Khiva, to Pakistan’s breathtaking northern landscapes and archaeological treasures like Mohenjo-Daro and the Shahi Fort in Lahore.

A key feature of the event was the active involvement of top Pakistani tour operators, who were invited to explore Uzbekistan as a vibrant and emerging travel destination. The Uzbek delegation presented detailed insights into the country’s rich tourism offerings, including historical, cultural, and natural attractions across cities like Tashkent and beyond. Speaking on behalf of Uzbekistan, Mr. Shadiev reiterated his country’s commitment to expanding cooperation with Pakistan. > “Uzbekistan sees Pakistan not just as a neighbor, but as a trusted friend with whom we share deep historical ties. Together, we can create a tourism bridge that connects our peoples, cultures, and economies,” he stated. The two sides outlined a series of actionable steps to enhance collaboration in the tourism sector, including, launching joint cultural festivals and heritage tours, promoting youth, media, and professional exchange programs. It also included improving direct flight connectivity and visa facilitation, developing joint marketing strategies to promote destinations and strengthening business-to-business partnerships between tour operators. The event concluded on an optimistic note, with both parties agreeing to place tourism at the heart of their bilateral agenda—envisioning it as a key driver of economic growth, cultural diplomacy, and enduring friendship.