- Home
- Pakistan
- Uzbekistan plans to launch direct flight to Karachi, strengthening bilateral ties with Pakistan: Amb ..
Uzbekistan Plans To Launch Direct Flight To Karachi, Strengthening Bilateral Ties With Pakistan: Ambassador Alisher
Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev announced the Uzbek government’s plan to introduce a new direct flight route between Uzbekistan and Karachi this year, describing it a significant step to foster closer ties between the two nations.
During his official visit to Karachi from January 2-4, Ambassador Tukhtaev addressed the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), and members of the business community in Sindh’s metropolis. He highlighted the historic and brotherly relations between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, underpinned by shared cultural and religious affinities.
“Our two nations are closer than ever, thanks to the realization of the long-awaited vision of regional connectivity,” the ambassador said, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to enhance economic cooperation and strategic collaboration.
Ambassador Tukhtaev shared that Uzbekistan implemented a soft visa regime for Pakistani citizens in September 2023, facilitating business and tourist travel. This initiative, coupled with the recently launched direct flights between Tashkent and Lahore, underscores Uzbekistan’s commitment to fostering people-to-people connections and promoting mutual understanding.
Highlighting the trade potential, the ambassador noted that mutual trade between Uzbekistan and Pakistan has tripled over the past five years, rising from $122 million in 2019 to $387 million in 2023.
He stressed the untapped opportunities for further collaboration, particularly in sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, leather and tannery, food processing, and agribusiness.
Ambassador Tukhtaev also commended the success of the “Made in Pakistan” single-country exhibition held in Tashkent last June, which provided an invaluable platform for entrepreneurs from both nations to forge new trade and investment agreements. Building on this momentum, he announced plans for a “Made in Uzbekistan” industrial exhibition in Karachi later this year, expressing confidence that it would further strengthen economic ties.
The ambassador extended an invitation to a delegation from the KCCI to visit Uzbekistan and explore investment opportunities in regions such as Bukhara, Sirdarya, Surkhondarya, and Kashkadarya. He assured full support from the Uzbek Embassy in facilitating government-to-business (G2B) and business-to-business (B2B) meetings during such visits.
“Uzbekistan offers a safe, conducive, and liberal environment for investment,” he stated, urging Pakistani businesses to capitalize on opportunities in various sectors where Sindh excels. He also welcomed the idea of organizing B2B meetings alongside business delegation visits to materialize trade and investment prospects.
Ambassador Tukhtaev’s visit underscored the commitment of both nations to advancing regional connectivity, strengthening economic partnerships, and fostering deeper bilateral ties.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025
Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal
India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..
CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations
PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish
PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade
3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast
Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow
Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches
Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest 33 lawbreakers1 minute ago
-
SAFWCO distributes emergency 'Tool Kit's to strengthen disaster preparedness in Sanghar1 minute ago
-
Uzbekistan plans to launch direct flight to Karachi, strengthening bilateral ties with Pakistan: Amb ..1 minute ago
-
World must fulfill its promises to Kashmiri people in IIOJK: Bilawal1 minute ago
-
Ceremony held to honor PhD, MPhil graduates of Sindh University21 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed in police encounter31 minutes ago
-
Police arrest bike lifter with two motorcycles31 minutes ago
-
Uplift projects being completed expeditiously: MPA31 minutes ago
-
3 injured in fire51 minutes ago
-
Gilani attends Qul Khawani51 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 25 accused over renting rules violation51 minutes ago
-
Lasting regional peace hinges on Kashmir plebiscite, says Rana Qasim Noon51 minutes ago