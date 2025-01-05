Open Menu

Uzbekistan Plans To Launch Direct Flight To Karachi, Strengthening Bilateral Ties With Pakistan: Ambassador Alisher

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan, Alisher Tukhtaev announced the Uzbek government’s plan to introduce a new direct flight route between Uzbekistan and Karachi this year, describing it a significant step to foster closer ties between the two nations.

During his official visit to Karachi from January 2-4, Ambassador Tukhtaev addressed the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP), Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), and members of the business community in Sindh’s metropolis. He highlighted the historic and brotherly relations between Uzbekistan and Pakistan, underpinned by shared cultural and religious affinities.

“Our two nations are closer than ever, thanks to the realization of the long-awaited vision of regional connectivity,” the ambassador said, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to enhance economic cooperation and strategic collaboration.

Ambassador Tukhtaev shared that Uzbekistan implemented a soft visa regime for Pakistani citizens in September 2023, facilitating business and tourist travel. This initiative, coupled with the recently launched direct flights between Tashkent and Lahore, underscores Uzbekistan’s commitment to fostering people-to-people connections and promoting mutual understanding.

Highlighting the trade potential, the ambassador noted that mutual trade between Uzbekistan and Pakistan has tripled over the past five years, rising from $122 million in 2019 to $387 million in 2023.

He stressed the untapped opportunities for further collaboration, particularly in sectors such as textiles, pharmaceuticals, leather and tannery, food processing, and agribusiness.

Ambassador Tukhtaev also commended the success of the “Made in Pakistan” single-country exhibition held in Tashkent last June, which provided an invaluable platform for entrepreneurs from both nations to forge new trade and investment agreements. Building on this momentum, he announced plans for a “Made in Uzbekistan” industrial exhibition in Karachi later this year, expressing confidence that it would further strengthen economic ties.

The ambassador extended an invitation to a delegation from the KCCI to visit Uzbekistan and explore investment opportunities in regions such as Bukhara, Sirdarya, Surkhondarya, and Kashkadarya. He assured full support from the Uzbek Embassy in facilitating government-to-business (G2B) and business-to-business (B2B) meetings during such visits.

“Uzbekistan offers a safe, conducive, and liberal environment for investment,” he stated, urging Pakistani businesses to capitalize on opportunities in various sectors where Sindh excels. He also welcomed the idea of organizing B2B meetings alongside business delegation visits to materialize trade and investment prospects.

Ambassador Tukhtaev’s visit underscored the commitment of both nations to advancing regional connectivity, strengthening economic partnerships, and fostering deeper bilateral ties.

