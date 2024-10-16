Uzbekistan PM Abdulla Aripov Arrives In Islamabad
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 16, 2024 | 12:33 PM
Minister for Energy Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari warmly welcomed the dignitary at the airport
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Oct 16th, 2024) Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulla Aripov has arrived in Islamabad.
Minister for Energy Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari warmly welcomed the dignitary at the airport.
Earlier, Pakistan and China expressed satisfaction over the momentum of their relations and agreed to further strengthen the ironclad friendship and cooperation between the two countries.
According to Pakistan-China joint statement issued by the Foreign Office in Islamabad, at the invitation of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, Li Qiang, paid an official visit to Pakistan from 14th to 15th of this month.
The two sides noted that in a transforming and turbulent world where major changes are unfolding at a faster pace, the Pakistan-China relationship is of strategic significance, and any attempt to disrupt or undermine Pakistan-China cooperation is bound to fail.
The Joint statement said Pakistan and China reaffirmed their commitment to an upgraded version of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.
The statement further said Pakistan and China expressed grave concern over the protracted conflict in Gaza and the dire and rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation.
They reaffirmed their support for the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, including their right to establish an independent State of Palestine.
The two sides also agreed to maintain the momentum of exchanges under the strategic guidance of the top leaders for the development of bilateral relations.
Both countries reaffirmed their unyielding support for each other on the issues concerning their respective core interests and major concerns.
Pakistan and China also reaffirmed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in South Asia and the need for resolution of all outstanding disputes, and their opposition to any unilateral action.
The Pakistani side briefed the Chinese side on the latest developments of the situation in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Chinese side reiterated that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute is left over from history, and should be properly and peacefully resolved in accordance with the U.N. Charter, relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions and bilateral agreements.
The two sides also agreed to strengthen communication and coordination on the issue of Afghanistan.
