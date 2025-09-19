Uzbekistan Sees Afghanistan Transit Routes As Key To Regional Integration, Global Trade
Sumaira FH Published September 19, 2025 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Uzbekistan views the diversification of transport corridors through Afghanistan as a pivotal step in strengthening regional economic cooperation, enhancing its role as a Eurasian transit hub, and reinforcing global supply chains, according to Usmonjon Mukhtorjanov, Head of Department at the Center for the Study of Problems of Transport and Logistics Development under the Ministry of Transport.
Mukhtorjanov said routes through Afghanistan not only offer the shortest access for Central Asian countries to the ports of the Indian Ocean but also carry strategic geopolitical importance. Among them, the proposed Trans-Afghan Railway - linking Termez in Uzbekistan with Pakistan’s ports of Karachi and Gwadar via Naibabad, Logar, and Kharlachi - is considered a project of regional transformation. Once operational, it would cut transport costs by up to four times and drastically reduce delivery times for cargo moving between Europe, East Asia, and South Asia.
“Afghanistan is the only railway bridge connecting our region to South Asia and the Indian Ocean,” Mukhtorjanov said. “Its transit potential is a priority for Uzbekistan’s foreign trade strategy.”
President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has consistently emphasized the importance of engaging with Afghanistan rather than isolating it.
“For sustainable development in Central Asia, it is important to restore Afghanistan’s internal transport links and expand its transit capabilities,” he stated, calling the Trans-Afghan Railway a national priority. He noted that connecting it with the planned China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway would further improve regional trade and create a highly efficient logistics chain.
The transport corridor stretching from Belarus through Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Afghanistan, and into Pakistan also highlights Afghanistan’s role as a strategic artery directly linking Europe with South Asia. Experts said integrating Afghanistan into such projects could not only bolster its economy but also create jobs through the construction of new railways, logistics hubs, and border terminals.
Mukhtorjanov underlined that current global disruptions including instability in northern supply routes and challenges in the Red Sea, are driving states to seek alternatives, making the Afghan corridor increasingly vital.
Analysts said by positioning itself at the heart of these routes, Uzbekistan is not only expanding its trade potential but also cementing its role as the Primary logistics hub of Central Asia. The strategy, they argued, goes beyond economics by fostering regional stability, peace, and cooperation.
