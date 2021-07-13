Uzbekistan taking interest in Gawadar for boosting business: Dawood

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2021 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood, on Tuesday said that Uzbekistan was taking interest in Gawadar for boosting business to other part of the region.

In an interview with a private television channel, he said that Uzbekistan had asked Pakistan for acquiring a piece of land to establish warehouse in Gawadar .

As many as hundred businessmen were visiting Uzbekistan to explore market of Pakistani products, he stated.

Pakistani food items had potential to catch market in Uzbekistan, he revealed. Replying to a question about trade agreement, he said Transit Trade Agreement would help enhance business ties between the two countries.

To another question about Afghanistan, he said we hoped that situation in Afghan region would be better in near future. About incentives to businessmen, he said incentives would be given to industrial sectors for promoting Pakistani products to Central Asian States.