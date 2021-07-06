Uzbekistan to extend railroad from Surkhandarya to KP province: Ambassador

UrduPoint.com
Tue 06th July 2021 | 07:24 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The ambassador of Uzbekistan Oybek Arif Usmanov Tuesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman at the Governor house in Nathiyagali and discussed bilateral issues.

The two sides discussed the overall situation in the region and measures to boost trade ties, strengthen people to people contact and investment in different sectors.

The Uzbek ambassador told the governor that his government had laid a railroad from Termez city to Mazar Sharif in Afghanistan and intended to extend the railroad further till Peshawar from Mazar Sharif.

Both the sides emphasized on initiating joint projects in the fields of trader, industrial cooperation and railways and also agreed to sign an agreement for declaring Surkhadarya province and KP province as twin sister cities due to similarity of culture and norms.

The governor apprised the visiting ambassador about potential of investment in olive, gemstones, honey production, Saffron, tourism and medicines in the province and agreed on initiation of joint venture in different fields.

The ambassador informed the KP Governor that transit trader agreement would be finalized and signed between the two countries during upcoming visit of Prime Minister, Imran Khan to Uzbekistan.

The ambassador invited the governor to visit Uzbekistan after the PM's visit along with business delegations which was accepted by the later.

