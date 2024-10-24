Uzbekistan To Launch Tashkent-Lahore Direct Flights: Ambassador
Published October 24, 2024
Uzbekistan has finalised a plan to introduce direct flights from Tashkent to Lahore, with future expansions to other cities in Pakistan, said Uzbek ambassador to Pakistan Alisher Tukhtayev on Thursday
During a meeting with parliamentary leader of PML-N in the Upper House of the Parliament, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, the two dignitaries agreed to strengthen economic and trade ties between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.
Senator Irfan Siddiqui welcomed Uzbekistan's decision to introduce direct flights, expressing hope that this will facilitate travel and strengthen relationships between the citizens and business sectors of both countries. Senator Siddiqui expressed joy over Ambassador Alisher Tukhtayev's appointment as Ambassador to Pakistan and congratulated him, adding that "Pakistan welcomes Ambassador Alisher Tukhtayev from our brotherly Islamic country Uzbekistan, and extend heartfelt greetings on his arrival to Pakistan."
Siddiqui expressed gratitude to the Uzbekistan government and the Central Election Commission for inviting him to serve as an international observer for the Oliy Majlis elections.
He informed the ambassador that a three-member delegation of senators will travel to Uzbekistan to observe the October 27 elections, highlighting it as an important democratic event and a valuable chance to gain insights into democratic practices.
Both the dignitaries were committed to enhance bilateral economic and trade relations and stressed to work together to explore ways to strengthen mutual ties.
Senator Siddiqui provided an overview of Pakistan's business-friendly platform, created by the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's reforms aimed at attracting foreign investors.
The ambassador congratulated Pakistan on successfully hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Islamabad, emphasizing the significance of regional cooperation.
