Uzbekistan wants access to world through Pakistani sea ports: Envoy

(@fidahassanain)

Pakistan's Ambassador to Uzbekistan Syed Ali Gillani says the Prime Minister will hold talks with the leadership of Uzbekistan on enhancement of bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors, including politics, culture, economy, defence, education and people to people contacts.

Tashkand: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2021) Pakistan's Ambassador to Uzbekistan Syed Ali Asad Gillani on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's two-day official visit to Uzbekistan is of strategic level that will uplift the bilateral relationship to strategic partnership.

Syed Ali Gillani said the Prime Minister will hold talks with the leadership of Uzbekistan on enhancement of bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors, including politics, culture, economy, defence, education and people to people contacts.

He said several agreements and MoUs will be signed between the two countries during the visit. He said a joint declaration will also be signed that will set the future direction of the bilateral relationship.

The Ambassador said Uzbekistan wants access to the world through Pakistani sea ports while Pakistan intends to enhance its exports to Central Asia and Europe through Uzbekistan.

He said over one hundred Pakistani businessmen have arrived in Uzbekistan, and they are interacting with the Uzbek business community to enhance bilateral trade. He said a clear positive change has been witnessed in the bilateral ties over the last eight months

Syed Ali Asad Gillani said Pakistan and Uzbekistan also have an important role in the region.