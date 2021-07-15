UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Uzbekistan Wants Access To World Through Pakistani Sea Ports: Envoy

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 52 seconds ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 02:34 PM

Uzbekistan wants access to world through Pakistani sea ports: Envoy

Pakistan's Ambassador to Uzbekistan Syed Ali Gillani says the Prime Minister will hold talks with the leadership of Uzbekistan on enhancement of bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors, including politics, culture, economy, defence, education and people to people contacts.

Tashkand: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2021) Pakistan's Ambassador to Uzbekistan Syed Ali Asad Gillani on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's two-day official visit to Uzbekistan is of strategic level that will uplift the bilateral relationship to strategic partnership.

Syed Ali Gillani said the Prime Minister will hold talks with the leadership of Uzbekistan on enhancement of bilateral cooperation in diverse sectors, including politics, culture, economy, defence, education and people to people contacts.

He said several agreements and MoUs will be signed between the two countries during the visit. He said a joint declaration will also be signed that will set the future direction of the bilateral relationship.

The Ambassador said Uzbekistan wants access to the world through Pakistani sea ports while Pakistan intends to enhance its exports to Central Asia and Europe through Uzbekistan.

He said over one hundred Pakistani businessmen have arrived in Uzbekistan, and they are interacting with the Uzbek business community to enhance bilateral trade. He said a clear positive change has been witnessed in the bilateral ties over the last eight months

Syed Ali Asad Gillani said Pakistan and Uzbekistan also have an important role in the region.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister World Exports Business Education Europe Visit Uzbekistan Asia

Recent Stories

Pb govt approves 113 development projects for Sarg ..

3 minutes ago

T20I series against England is crucial for us: Moh ..

3 minutes ago

Policemen given cash prizes,certificates

10 minutes ago

Turkey Ready to Ensure Kabul Airport Safety Within ..

10 minutes ago

Germany storms leave at least nine dead, dozens mi ..

10 minutes ago

US to Build Support Base for Afghan Peace Regional ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.