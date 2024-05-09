Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Meets Bilawal Bhutto
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 10:50 PM
Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister, Bakhtiyor Saidov on Thursday met with Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister, Bakhtiyor Saidov on Thursday met with Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.
The First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Minister of Transport, Honorary Consul, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan and others were included in the delegation of Uzbekistan, said a news release issued here by the party secretariat.
Raja Pervez Ashraf, Sherry Rehman, Salim Mandviwala and Naveed Qamar accompanied Bilawal Bhutto.
Bilawal Bhutto and the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan discussed further stability in bilateral relations as well as issues of mutual interest.
Recent Stories
Pakistan , Ireland to lock horns in first T20I match tomorrow
Wings of Faith: 2160 Pakistani Hujjaj reach the Prophet's city to embark on spir ..
PTI founder Imran Khan globally famous leader: Alvi
Perpetrators of May 9 incidents to be brought to justice: PM
Samina Rahmat Manal's poetry collection "Mohabbat Fatih-e-Alam" launched
CM Bugti for more funds for minorities, women, marginalized communities
No one will be allowed to disrespect Shuhada: COAS
May 9, catastrophic incidents were conspiracy to disrupt country’s development ..
Chairman Senate condemns May 9 incident
Punjab CM Maryam visits Jinnah House in connection with May 9
NA speaker strongly condemns killing of 7 innocent workers in Gwadar
Govt cracks down on crop residue burning
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI founder Imran Khan globally famous leader: Alvi19 minutes ago
-
Perpetrators of May 9 incidents to be brought to justice: PM29 minutes ago
-
Samina Rahmat Manal's poetry collection "Mohabbat Fatih-e-Alam" launched10 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti for more funds for minorities, women, marginalized communities10 minutes ago
-
No one will be allowed to disrespect Shuhada: COAS33 minutes ago
-
May 9, catastrophic incidents were conspiracy to disrupt country’s development: Tariq Fazal10 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate condemns May 9 incident10 minutes ago
-
Punjab CM Maryam visits Jinnah House in connection with May 943 minutes ago
-
NA speaker strongly condemns killing of 7 innocent workers in Gwadar43 minutes ago
-
Govt cracks down on crop residue burning43 minutes ago
-
Lawyers observe strike47 minutes ago
-
Religious affairs ministry awards top talent in Hifz-o-Qirat competition55 minutes ago