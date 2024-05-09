(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister, Bakhtiyor Saidov on Thursday met with Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Minister of Transport, Honorary Consul, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan and others were included in the delegation of Uzbekistan, said a news release issued here by the party secretariat.

Raja Pervez Ashraf, Sherry Rehman, Salim Mandviwala and Naveed Qamar accompanied Bilawal Bhutto.

Bilawal Bhutto and the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan discussed further stability in bilateral relations as well as issues of mutual interest.