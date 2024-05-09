Open Menu

Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Meets Bilawal Bhutto

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2024 | 10:50 PM

Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister meets Bilawal Bhutto

Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister, Bakhtiyor Saidov on Thursday met with Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister, Bakhtiyor Saidov on Thursday met with Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

The First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Minister of Transport, Honorary Consul, Ambassador of Uzbekistan to Pakistan and others were included in the delegation of Uzbekistan, said a news release issued here by the party secretariat.

Raja Pervez Ashraf, Sherry Rehman, Salim Mandviwala and Naveed Qamar accompanied Bilawal Bhutto.

Bilawal Bhutto and the Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan discussed further stability in bilateral relations as well as issues of mutual interest.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Sherry Rehman Uzbekistan Pakistan Peoples Party Mandviwala Mauser Plastic Industries Limited Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Pakistan , Ireland to lock horns in first T20I mat ..

Pakistan , Ireland to lock horns in first T20I match tomorrow

10 minutes ago
 Wings of Faith: 2160 Pakistani Hujjaj reach the Pr ..

Wings of Faith: 2160 Pakistani Hujjaj reach the Prophet's city to embark on spir ..

9 minutes ago
 PTI founder Imran Khan globally famous leader: Alv ..

PTI founder Imran Khan globally famous leader: Alvi

19 minutes ago
 Perpetrators of May 9 incidents to be brought to j ..

Perpetrators of May 9 incidents to be brought to justice: PM

29 minutes ago
 Samina Rahmat Manal's poetry collection "Mohabbat ..

Samina Rahmat Manal's poetry collection "Mohabbat Fatih-e-Alam" launched

10 minutes ago
 CM Bugti for more funds for minorities, women, mar ..

CM Bugti for more funds for minorities, women, marginalized communities

10 minutes ago
No one will be allowed to disrespect Shuhada: COAS

No one will be allowed to disrespect Shuhada: COAS

33 minutes ago
 May 9, catastrophic incidents were conspiracy to d ..

May 9, catastrophic incidents were conspiracy to disrupt country’s development ..

10 minutes ago
 Chairman Senate condemns May 9 incident

Chairman Senate condemns May 9 incident

10 minutes ago
 Punjab CM Maryam visits Jinnah House in connection ..

Punjab CM Maryam visits Jinnah House in connection with May 9

43 minutes ago
 NA speaker strongly condemns killing of 7 innocent ..

NA speaker strongly condemns killing of 7 innocent workers in Gwadar

43 minutes ago
 Govt cracks down on crop residue burning

Govt cracks down on crop residue burning

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan