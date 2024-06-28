Uzma Bukhari Warns Anti-state Elements For Creating Chaos In Name Of Religion, Politics
Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari Friday warned the anti-state elements who were involved in lawlessness to destabilize the country and said that government would adopt zero-tolerance policy in that regard.
Talking to a private news channel, she clarified the issue of restoring a hundred-year-old Gurdwara, adding no discussion was held so far in that regard but some anti-state groups were misleading the people .
The minister said law would come into action if there was a threat of damaging public property or harming the people, adding, anti-sate elements were playing every tactic to tarnish the image of the country but would not succeed.
The provincial government would not allow anyone to spread violence and fan anarchy, she added.
Recent Stories
Rain likely to impact ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final
Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 June 2024
ECC approves technical supplementary grants
Govt urged to take serious action against Swat like incidents
Shanghai Yangpu District: A model for Karachi's urban development
'Azm-e-Istehkam' imperative for peace, stability, economic activity: Asif
Sindhi Language Authority (SLA) award ceremony on June 28
Court rejects PTI founder & his wife's appeals for suspension of sentence in mar ..
Steps taken for preparation, delivery of pending 80,000 certificates: BBISE chai ..
SSUET organizes seminar to mark Int'l Olympic Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
EPI Director Punjab appeals media, Ulema role for eradication polio by mobilizing people20 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader terms political stability vital for achieving economic strength30 minutes ago
-
KP Governor expresses concern over security threats to Saraiki poet30 minutes ago
-
BEOE advises emigrants to reach out only valid OEPs1 hour ago
-
Statue of Maharajah Ranjit Singh unveiled at Kartarpur Gurdwara1 hour ago
-
PDMA takes measures to deal with any pre-monsoon related eventualities, de-silting of nullahs comple ..2 hours ago
-
Drug peddler held; 1010g hashish recovered2 hours ago
-
First-ever Al Hamba Festival in Doha celebrates richness of Pakistani mangoes3 hours ago
-
Governor directs for establishing of universities' campuses in Attock12 hours ago
-
Governor urges International sectors to play role for development of refugees12 hours ago
-
Maryam Nawaz introduces new governance model for rural areas: Uzma12 hours ago
-
Govt taking serious steps to encourage domestic, foreign investment in country: Governor12 hours ago