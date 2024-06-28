Open Menu

Uzma Bukhari Warns Anti-state Elements For Creating Chaos In Name Of Religion, Politics

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Uzma Bukhari warns anti-state elements for creating chaos in name of religion, politics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2024) Punjab Information Minister Uzma Bukhari Friday warned the anti-state elements who were involved in lawlessness to destabilize the country and said that government would adopt zero-tolerance policy in that regard.

Talking to a private news channel, she clarified the issue of restoring a hundred-year-old Gurdwara, adding no discussion was held so far in that regard but some anti-state groups were misleading the people .

The minister said law would come into action if there was a threat of damaging public property or harming the people, adding, anti-sate elements were playing every tactic to tarnish the image of the country but would not succeed.

The provincial government would not allow anyone to spread violence and fan anarchy, she added.

