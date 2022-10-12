Uzma Bukhari welcomes court orders for Shehbaz, Hamza

A senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Uzma Bukhari on Wednesday welcomed the court acquittal orders for Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz. All politically motivated cases made by rival party against the PML-N leaders are culminating due to lack of evidence, she said while talking to a private television channel

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :A senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Uzma Bukhari on Wednesday welcomed the court acquittal orders for Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz. All politically motivated cases made by rival party against the PML-N leaders are culminating due to lack of evidence, she said while talking to a private television channel.

The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), could not provide prove to courts against the leaders of PML-N, she added.

The PTI's political efforts are not in the interest of public, she observed. Nawaz Sharif would also get clean chit from the court cases filed by rival party, she hoped. The PTI, she said has been working in the country for personal gains. She pledged that PML-N leaders would continue public welfare projects in the larger national interest.