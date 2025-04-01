Uzma Kardar extends warm Eid wishes, emphasizes unity, tolerance

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and MPA Uzma Kardar Tuesday extended warm Eid wishes to the nation, emphasizing the importance of tolerance and love during this festive period.

Talking to ptv news, she prayed for peace and harmony, emphasizing the importance of unity, love and tolerance.

She also expressed the hope that this Eid would bring joy and happiness to all Pakistanis, regardless of their background or faith.

Kardar also stressed the need for the nation to come together and work towards a more prosperous and peaceful future.

She further encouraged all citizens to promote values of compassion, forgiveness, and understanding.

By doing so, she believes Pakistan can overcome its challenges and become a more harmonious and progressive society, she added.