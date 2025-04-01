Open Menu

Uzma Kardar Extends Warm Eid Wishes, Emphasizes Unity, Tolerance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Uzma Kardar extends warm Eid wishes, emphasizes unity, tolerance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and MPA Uzma Kardar Tuesday extended warm Eid wishes to the nation, emphasizing the importance of tolerance and love during this festive period.

Talking to ptv news, she prayed for peace and harmony, emphasizing the importance of unity, love and tolerance.

She also expressed the hope that this Eid would bring joy and happiness to all Pakistanis, regardless of their background or faith.

Kardar also stressed the need for the nation to come together and work towards a more prosperous and peaceful future.

She further encouraged all citizens to promote values of compassion, forgiveness, and understanding.

By doing so, she believes Pakistan can overcome its challenges and become a more harmonious and progressive society, she added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2025

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wish ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

9 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Iraq, Algeria a ..

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on ..

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother

12 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of ..

Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother

13 hours ago
Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

14 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence ..

Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..

14 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ke ..

14 hours ago
 Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send ..

Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its ..

14 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings fr ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-Gener ..

14 hours ago
 Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral pray ..

Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikha Hassa bi ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan