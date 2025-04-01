Uzma Kardar Extends Warm Eid Wishes, Emphasizes Unity, Tolerance
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 01, 2025 | 10:30 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2025) Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader and MPA Uzma Kardar Tuesday extended warm Eid wishes to the nation, emphasizing the importance of tolerance and love during this festive period.
Talking to ptv news, she prayed for peace and harmony, emphasizing the importance of unity, love and tolerance.
She also expressed the hope that this Eid would bring joy and happiness to all Pakistanis, regardless of their background or faith.
Kardar also stressed the need for the nation to come together and work towards a more prosperous and peaceful future.
She further encouraged all citizens to promote values of compassion, forgiveness, and understanding.
By doing so, she believes Pakistan can overcome its challenges and become a more harmonious and progressive society, she added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2025
Mohammed bin Rashid receives Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
UAE President exchanges Eid Al-Fitr greetings with Presidents of Iraq, Algeria a ..
Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to UAQ Ruler on death of his mother
Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother
Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers
Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ke ..
Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its ..
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-Gener ..
Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikha Hassa bi ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Uzma Kardar extends warm Eid wishes, emphasizes unity, tolerance5 minutes ago
-
Eid festivities continue on second day, recreational spots witness huge rush25 minutes ago
-
One dead, several injured near club road Islamabad25 minutes ago
-
4 killed in Tando Allahahyar road mishap11 hours ago
-
Targeted operation against dacoits underway in Katcha areas12 hours ago
-
3 killed, one injured in Hub road accident12 hours ago
-
Kohat city undergoes transformation under Abdul Hadi Chitrali's leadership12 hours ago
-
Bilwal offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in ancestors of Bhutto family graveyard12 hours ago
-
Suspect arrested with 48 bottles of liquor12 hours ago
-
Drug pusher arrested after encounter12 hours ago
-
Boy killed on road12 hours ago
-
Three arrested12 hours ago