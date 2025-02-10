Uzma Kardar inspected NID campaign

CM's Focal Person polio eradication, Uzma Kardar inspected the Transit Polio Team set up in connection with National Immunization Drive (NID) at Jinnah Park, , where she appreciated the dedication of team members and commended the efforts of CEO Health Dr Asif Arbab Khan Niazi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) CM's Focal Person polio eradication, Uzma Kardar inspected the Transit Polio Team set up in connection with National Immunization Drive (NID) at Jinnah Park, , where she appreciated the dedication of team members and commended the efforts of CEO Health Dr Asif Arbab Khan Niazi.

According to the details, Uzma Kardar administered polio drops to a few children from AJK and GB. She reiterated the government’s commitment to reaching every child, regardless of their place of origin.

Later, she proceeded to Jhanda Chichi, where she reviewed the mobile Health Team’s efforts in tracking and vaccinating the ‘Not Available’ children.

Finding the team's work satisfactory, she reaffirmed the vision of CM Maryam Nawaz, ensuring that no child is left unvaccinated. As part of the catch-up activities, the focal person was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Dr. Hasan Tariq, WHO Area Coordinator Dr. Shumaila Akbar, Dr. Amir Ehsan provincial Co ordinator WHO ,and other officials.

She acknowledged and appreciated the tireless efforts of the District Health Authority (DHA), Rawalpindi in executing a successful polio eradication campaign. She urged the health teams to continue their diligent efforts in ensuring that no child is left unvaccinated.