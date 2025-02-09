Uzma Kardar lauds successful anti-polio campaign

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Focal Person Chief Minister for Polio, Uzma Kardar reviewed the ongoing polio campaign and appreciated the performance of the health authority for achieving results of the campaign so far.

Talking to media representatives after attending a review meeting, Uzma Kardar said that 96% target has been achieved so far in the polio campaign that was started on February 3.

"A total of 7,92,883 children were targeted to be vaccinated during the campaign, out of which 7,63,262 children have been vaccinated", she informed the media.

Uzma Kardar further informed that the polio campaign was ongoing in 212 union councils of Rawalpindi and so far 2,55,631 children have been vaccinated by the mobile polio teams. Moreover, the campaign included 245 UCMOs, 3,717 mobile teams, 163 transit teams, while a total of 4,210 teams and 9,205 health workers were participating in the campaign.

Uzma Kardar appealed to the parents for extending their cooperation with the health teams by getting their kids vaccinated with polio immunization, and said that a coordinated strategy was being adopted for the complete eradication of polio from the province. She informed that the second polio campaign of the year would start from April 14.

Earlier, during the meeting held at the DC Office, she she was briefed by the reps from the health authority regarding the polio campaign.

She appreciated the hard work of the polio teams and the cooperation of parents and said that the campaign against polio was being achieved through collective efforts by all stakeholders.

Additional Deputy Commissioner General, Dr. Hassan Tariq, CEO Health Dr. Asif Arbab and DHO, Dr. Ehsan were also present in the meeting.