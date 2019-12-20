Punjab Assembly's Gender Mainstreaming Committee chairperson Uzma Kardar Thursday reiterated Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar's vision of ensuring equal learning and work opportunities for girls and women in the country and province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ):Punjab Assembly's Gender Mainstreaming Committee chairperson Uzma Kardar Thursday reiterated Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar's vision of ensuring equal learning and work opportunities for girls and women in the country and province.

She expressed these remarks during a consultation session for World Bank's 'Girl Learn Women Earn initiative' which was held in the Committee Room of the Punjab Assembly.

Uzma Kardar in her welcome address emphasized on the need for girls education and later providing adequate opportunities for productive work for well being and economic growth.

Ali Salman, Chairman TEVTA on the occasion said the government of Punjab in its New Skills Ecosystem has Women Empowerment and Inclusion at the top agenda especially with help from international development partners like European Union, World Bank and GIZ.

Chairman PITB talked about the digital skills and the Government of Punjab's commitment to ensuring equal opportunities for women.

Patchamuthu Illangovan Country Director World Bank appreciated the government of Punjab and the leadership of Chairperson, Gender Mainstreaming Committee Uzma Kardar for providing a platform for all to come together and share strategies for improving Girls' Education and Future Economic Opportunities.

He said the World Bank will collaborate with various initiatives in Punjab, especially with the Labour Department.