Uzma Kardar Terms PTI Founder's Ego For Country's Instability
Umer Jamshaid Published December 29, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2024) A prominent member of PML-N in Punjab Assembly Uzma Kardar on Sunday has come hard on PTI and its founder Imran Khan, accusing him of trying to destabilize the country due to his ego, while applauding the PML-N leadership for rescuing the country from default and setting it on a positive course.
The PTI's efforts to destabilize the country have been thwarted as the state, nation and institutions are on the same page to protect the sovereignty of the country, Uzma Kardar said an interview with a private news channel.
She emphasized that the institutions and the nation are united in their determination to protect the country's sovereignty, thereby rendering PTI's efforts ineffective.
Uzma Kardar makes it clear that PTI will be held accountable for its actions and the party's leadership will not be intimidated or swayed by pressure.
She lashed out that PTI's military wing attacked Islamabad and created the 9th May incident, which is unacceptable and condemnable. The party's leadership is responsible for inciting violence and terrorism and they must be held accountable for their actions, Uzma Kardar added.
Uzma Kardar highlighted the stark contrast between the PTI's rhetoric and the PML-N led government's performance. According to her, PTI founder Imran Khan has a history of spreading fear among the people, claiming that the country is on the verge of default. However, since the PML-N took over, the economy has shown significant improvement with foreign direct investment increasing, the stock exchange performing better and the rupee stabilizing, she added.
This turnaround is apparently not being tolerated by the PTI, which had previously created an atmosphere of uncertainty and fear, she mentioned.
She emphasized the importance of negotiations in resolving issues, rather than resorting to harmful actions that can destabilize the country. By choosing the negotiation table, PTI can work towards finding mutually beneficial solutions that prioritize the country's well-being, rather than pursuing a path that might harm Pakistan, she suggested.
