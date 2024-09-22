Uzma Kardar Terms PTI's Lahore Rally 'Dismal Failure' Cites Low Turnout
Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2024) A member of the Provincial Assembly of Punjab and a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Uzma Kardar Sunday slammed Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI)' recent Lahore rally, calling it a "dismal failure" that reflects the party's dwindling popularity.
Talking to a private news channel, she criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its "failing politics" after the party's recent Lahore rally, adding, the empty chairs and lackluster attendance spoke volumes about PTI's waning influence.
She emphasized that PTI's failure to present a clear agenda or concrete plans for Lahore' s development has eroded public trust.
"The people of Lahore deserve better than empty promises and divisive rhetoric," she added.
Uzma Kardar stated that PTI leadership consistently misusing youth potential, fostering anarchy and chaos in the
country through these public gatherings, however, she believes that people are now aware of their intentions.
She praised Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz for her unwavering dedication to the city's welfare and
development.
According to Kardar, Maryam Nawaz has demonstrated remarkable leadership, working tirelessly to improve the lives of Punjab's citizens.
She also criticized Ali Amin Gandapur for the low turnout at a gathering in Lahore.
Kardar pointed out that the poor attendance was a clear indication of the public's growing disillusionment with Gandapur's politics.
