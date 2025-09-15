Open Menu

Uzma Kardar Visits Flood-hit Areas

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 10:50 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on polio campaign,Uzma Kardar said on Monday that the Punjab government has mobilized all resources to support flood-hit areas. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was personally overseeing rescue and relief operations.

During her visit to Jalalpur Pirwala flood-affected areas,she emphasized that “The operation will continue until the complete rehabilitation and support of flood victims”.

Kardar met flood victims, reviewed ongoing relief efforts, and inspected medical and vaccination camps.

She also distributed ration among affected families at the flood relief camps.

She added that once the floodwater recedes, compensation for the losses will be provided to the victims.

Kardar highlighted that full polio and preventive vaccinations for children in flood-hit areas were being ensured.

Medical counters and doctors were deployed at all relief camps, she concluded.

