Uzma Kardar will challenge removal of her membership with ruling PTI

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 6th, 2020) PTI leader and Member Punjab Assembly Uzma Kardar would file appeal challenging decision of her removal as member of the Ruling party, the sources said here on Monday.

Uzma Kardar would file appeal before the appellate committee of the party and challenge her removal as Member of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI).

“Leakage of the video was a conspiracy against her and I will consult my lawyers to challenge the decision of her removal,” said Uzma Kardar.

PTI Punjab Chapter leadership took action against Uzma Kardar and ended her membership with the party after an audio wherein she was heard speaking against party leadership surfaced. In the video, the leader used offensive language against party leaders.