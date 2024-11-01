Uzma Khan, Aleema Khan Granted Bail In October 5 Protest Cases
Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2024 | 09:49 PM
Two different anti-terrorism courts (ATCs) on Friday granted interim bail to Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan, sisters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, in three cases related to the October 5 protest
Earlier, both sisters, along with their counsel, appeared before ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill for bail in connection with a case registered by Shafiqabad police.
After hearing initial arguments, the court granted interim bail to the sisters till November 23 and directed them to furnish surety bonds of Rs 500,000 each to avail the relief.
Meanwhile, ATC Judge Arshad Javed also granted interim bail to Uzma Khan and Aleema Khan till November 8 in connection with cases registered by Lari Adda and Masti Gate police. The court directed both sisters to furnish surety bonds of Rs 500,000 each to avail the relief. Both sisters appeared before the court during the proceedings.
The Shafiqabad, Islampura, Lari Adda, and Masti Gate police had registered cases against PTI leaders and workers on charges of inciting anarchy and creating law and order disturbances in response to a protest call by PTI on October 5.
