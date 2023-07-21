Open Menu

Uzma Khan Appears Before JIT

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2023 | 11:09 PM

Uzma Khan appears before JIT

Uzma Khan, sister for PTI chairman Imran Khan, on Friday appeared before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in an illegal land transfer case

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Uzma Khan, sister for PTI chairman Imran Khan, on Friday appeared before Joint Investigation Team (JIT) in an illegal land transfer case.

A spokesman of Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) said that ACE police had registered a case against 9 accused including Uzman Khan on charge of getting 300 Kanals of state land transferred in her name in Chak No.

7/2 and 11/2 of Tehsil Athara Hazara, Jhang, in 2019 and 2021 through bogus mutations.

In this case, the JIT had summoned Uzma Khan for investigation. Hence, Uzma Khan appeared before the JIT at Regional Directorate ACE Faisalabad where Deputy Director Anti Corruption Legal Shehram Muzafar and Deputy Director Anti Corruption conducted inquiry, spokesman added.

