Uzma Khan appears before Special Judge Anti-corruption

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Uzma Khan, sister of PTI Chairman Imran Khan, appeared in the court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Abdul Raheem in a corruption case on Monday.

Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Faisalabad Region had registered a corruption case against Uzma Khan over transferring land in her name fraudulently and it was under trial in the court of Special Judge Anti-corruption.

The learned judge after hearing the case fixed December 21 as its next date for lawyers’ argument.